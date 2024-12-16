Salvation: What Is It? Why Should You Care?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's video, we explore the importance of being washed in the blood of Jesus for salvation and eternal life. The speaker shares insights from the Bible and personal reflections, emphasizing that humanity is lost without accepting Jesus Christ. The discussion also highlights how Satan misleads people and the necessity for a Savior who is both able and willing to save us. Join us to understand why it's crucial to build a relationship with God and accept Jesus as our Lord and Savior.
