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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1575 - Jane Doe - Report on the crime
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10 views • June 26, 2021
Miller, armed with a knife, forced his way inside Jane’s home and tackled her, before punching her in the face several times. He carried her to her bed and attempted to take off her shorts, before she kicked him in the groin. He then told her “now you have to die!”, before forcing his tongue into her mouth. She responded by biting off his tongue, causing him to scream as he fled the scene. Miller was later located at a Waffle House after his mother called 911 to report that he was missing his tongue and needed medical assistance.
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