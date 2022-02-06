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And We Know 6.2.2022 HOW much MORE DEMONIC TRASH can we take...shootings, JABS, WAR, INFLATION, LIES! PRAY!
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130 views • June 04, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Sometimes you have to lighten the mood a little with all that is being thrown at us… music and some humor tends to help… we will cover the junk they throw at us… Hillary, Gun control, woke military, inflation, monkeypox, war… and hope to provide some sense of stability and realize we have nothing to fear…that is their energy source… here we go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v175hir-6.2.22-how-much-more-demonic-trash-can-we-take...shootings-jabs-war-inflati.html
Sometimes you have to lighten the mood a little with all that is being thrown at us… music and some humor tends to help… we will cover the junk they throw at us… Hillary, Gun control, woke military, inflation, monkeypox, war… and hope to provide some sense of stability and realize we have nothing to fear…that is their energy source… here we go.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v175hir-6.2.22-how-much-more-demonic-trash-can-we-take...shootings-jabs-war-inflati.html
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