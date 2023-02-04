Create New Account
The real corruption in China started in 1993, and Yue Wenhai is one of the representative examples
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p27c9bt4f10

2023.02.04 The real corruption in China started in 1993, and Yue Wenhai is one of the representative examples, CCP used information blocks to control the people, disguised as elites while making the people become blind.

中国真正的腐败开始从1993年，岳文海是其中具有代表性的，CCP利用信息封锁，控制老百姓，伪装成精英同时让人民变傻。


