Maduro Captured: America's 'Donroe Doctrine' Rings in 2026 with Force
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
17 views • 1 day ago

In a stunning dawn raid on January 3rd, 2026, U.S. special forces stormed Caracas and captured former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro—now in custody in New York, facing federal narco-terrorism charges. This bold, Trump-authorized strike isn’t just about one man; it’s a declaration: the era of American impunity is over.


Sean Morgan unpacks the news behind the news—how this operation connects to the 2020 election, Venezuela’s role in global drug networks, and the re-emergence of a powerful, uncompromising foreign policy some are calling the “Donroe Doctrine.”


Why now? Why Maduro? And what does this mean for Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, its suffering people, and a world watching as America reasserts its will by force?


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.





https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


sean morganus special forcesoil reservesamerican foreign policytrump foreign policydonroe doctrinemaduro capturecaracas raidnarco-terrorism chargesvenezuela election 2020global drug network
Recent News
U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro&#8217;s capture with Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Donroe Doctrine&#8221;

U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro’s capture with Trump’s “Donroe Doctrine”

Laura Harris
Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Belle Carter
U.K. prepares post-Brexit reset bill allowing automatic alignment with EU rules

U.K. prepares post-Brexit reset bill allowing automatic alignment with EU rules

Laura Harris
U.K. and France commit troops to Ukraine under post-ceasefire security plan, risking escalation with Russia

U.K. and France commit troops to Ukraine under post-ceasefire security plan, risking escalation with Russia

Belle Carter
REPORT: Over 40 million Americans turn to ChatGPT for medical advice

REPORT: Over 40 million Americans turn to ChatGPT for medical advice

Laura Harris
A constitutional clash erupts over Venezuela; Senate vote to block further military action coming soon

A constitutional clash erupts over Venezuela; Senate vote to block further military action coming soon

Willow Tohi
