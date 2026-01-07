Maduro Captured: America's 'Donroe Doctrine' Rings in 2026 with Force

In a stunning dawn raid on January 3rd, 2026, U.S. special forces stormed Caracas and captured former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro—now in custody in New York, facing federal narco-terrorism charges. This bold, Trump-authorized strike isn’t just about one man; it’s a declaration: the era of American impunity is over.





Sean Morgan unpacks the news behind the news—how this operation connects to the 2020 election, Venezuela’s role in global drug networks, and the re-emergence of a powerful, uncompromising foreign policy some are calling the “Donroe Doctrine.”





Why now? Why Maduro? And what does this mean for Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, its suffering people, and a world watching as America reasserts its will by force?





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals. CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/

















Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting

Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.