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UN Whistleblower Slams ImpUNity for UN Criminals, Child Rapists
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30 views • April 08, 2022
United Nations personnel can commit practically any crime--from stealing money to raping children--and get away with it thanks to diplomatic immunity provided to UN officials, and this has contributed to a culture of total impunity among UN officials, former UN Habitat official Rasna Warah tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. Warah, who has written two books exposing UN corruption, also offers some potential solutions. Among other ideas, she proposes major reforms of the UN and removing diplomatic immunity from its employees.
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