Did Trump get oral from his kids in shower Joe Biden Style?

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https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116889569510958884
I am SvenVonErick on X & Telegram. If you want a response from me please tell me how you got my contact information.
Picture is of Maria F. of Phillipines. We were to launch a Podcast from Gab dot com & that platform lost its Internet Certification, our communication hacked, & our finances to do it stolen.
We were to set up comnunities outside the US to live safely, with quality of life, for a fraction of 1st World Prices withiut all rhe 🌈Jew LBGTQ+ BS as they are excluded.
I have the Jew LBGTQ+ crowd rolling up on me in Salem New Hampshire are aiming guns out of windows at me with Salem PD hoping I get a gun to defend . myself so they can just shoot me or railroad me to prison to shut me up about Jews & Israeli & Chinese Arned Occupation of the 1st World.
My Father, Dennis E. Erickson, & his 2nd Wife, Elizabeth Jean Kook made up to police at least 3x allegations to Wilbraham, Massachusetts, Police that I was a threat to the entire State of Massachusetts saying I was too dangerous to come into Massachusetts so I was never served with any of the cases, nor notified that restraining orders were issued.
Out of the Pallmer Massachusetts Court I was notified after hearing that I have a Lifetime Restraining Order banning me from State of Massachusetts,, possession of firearms, having a job, being near children & the public iutside my apartment, from dating sites, socializing, from working, & enjoying life.
Please get word out & help if you can.
Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Briadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079 USA
+1 860 574 0695
#WBNenesis