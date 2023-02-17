Take a guess at where they filmed the movie about a chemical train derailment and where some of the extras came from... Yes, you guessed right! Predictive programming? 🤔🧐🤨

87 views 1

Puretrauma357

Published Yesterday | Comments Published Yesterday | Download MP3 Subscribe (1395)

Take a guess at where they filmed the movie about a chemical train derailment and where some of the extras came from... Yes, you guessed right!



Predictive programming?

🤔🧐🤨



Keywords programming yes predictive take a guess at where they filmed the movie about a chemical train derailment and where some of the extras came from you guessed right