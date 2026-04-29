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Alastair Crooke: The two-state solution is inconceivable.
"Religious Zionism is for Jews, not for Palestinians... The non-Jews should be removed, other than those that come and work for us. Slaves are allowed in this, but only slaves that have no soul."
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