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The Bigger Picture About the Book of Revelation
AnotherVoiceintheDarkness
AnotherVoiceintheDarkness
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35 views • March 08, 2020
Those of us who study Bible prophecy often have a hard time letting go of the minor details, so that we can see the bigger picture. What you need to learn from prophecy is not so much who will lead the final world government, or when exactly an asteroid will hit the earth. What matters most is that we are doing the right thing spiritually by staying faithful to the teachings of Jesus and searching for others who want to do the same. This video explores three main lessons (the bigger picture, if you will) that we take from end time prophecy. Click here http://goo.gl/jZde7R to read an article which goes into more detail on this subject. Join in forum discussions on this topic by visiting our forum (http://goo.gl/NPsu9A). Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel, or on the 'Contact Us' page of our website. *** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]

*** Music Info: Song: My Song for January Artist: Dexter Britain Album: Creative Commons Vol. 2 License: Creative Commons Song: Mean Streetz Artist: MK2 Album: Youtube Audio Library License: Creative Commons Song: Los Cabos Artist: Unknown SFX Info: Name: cymbal roll 2031 Artist: loofa License: CC (www.freesound.org) #EndTimeSurvivors #EndTimes #VoicesInTheWilderness #TheBiggerPicture #Revelation
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freedombiblejesustruthprophecysdarevelation666answergreat tribulationdeepstatefinal world government
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy