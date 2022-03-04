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X22 Report A 03. 03. 22.
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350 views • March 04, 2022
Ep. 2717a - Biden Admin Confirmed The Transition, Boomerang Coming
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The economy is failing, the GDP indicates that we are heading into a recession, the indicators are always behind. The Biden admin said the quiet part out loud and admitted they are transitioning the country. [CB] panic, Bitcoin must be stopped.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The economy is failing, the GDP indicates that we are heading into a recession, the indicators are always behind. The Biden admin said the quiet part out loud and admitted they are transitioning the country. [CB] panic, Bitcoin must be stopped.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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