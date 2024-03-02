The Ukrainian army is rapidly retreating from strategically important lines, paving the way for the further Russian advances.

The recent Ukrainian attempt to launch a second front in the Kherson region failed. The operation by Ukrainian special forces to land at the Tendrov Spit led to deaths of 25 Ukrainian professionals trained by the British military. They were defeated by six Russian fighters. One of the Ukrainian servicemen was captured and will share the secrets of his foreign trips with the Russian military.

On the Zaporozhye front, fighting continues in Rabotino. Since the village was destroyed by prolonged battles, the both sides face difficulties gaining a foothold in the ruins.

In recent days, another battlefield was revived. As a result of a blitz attack, Russian forces expanded their zone of control on the southern outskirts of Gulyai-Pole. Successful pinpoint attacks threaten the Ukrainian defense with a breakthrough in any sector of the front where the Ukrainian command fails to strengthen positions due to deficiencies in reserves.

In the South Donetsk direction, the Russians gained a foothold on the outskirts of Krasnogorovka. Ukrainian attempts to counterattack led to no success.

Earlier this week, Russian assault groups entered the village of Ivanovskoe located west of Artemovsk. By the end of the week, preliminary reports claimed full Russian control of the settlement. While there is no official confirmation, the mop up operation and fighting on the outskirts continue, but the Ukrainian army is unlikely to stop the Russian offensive. At the same time, Russian forces have already approached the main Ukrainian stronghold in the region in Chasov Yar, where Ukrainian positions are constantly pounded by Russian heavy bombs.

The main success of the Russian army was the blistering advance west of Avdeevka. After completing the mop up operations in Lastochkino, Severnoe and Stepovoe, the Russian military broke through the main line of Ukrainian defense in the region and almost took the full control of it. The Ukrainian military has no chance to regain the initiative and is already retreating across the steppes under heavy Russian artillery fire.

NATO warmongers clearly understand the failure of their bid for Kiev in this war, and no longer hide their plans to enter the battles on the ground. In response, the Russian political elites, as well as its military-industrial complex, demonstrate their full readiness for any development of the conflict. Despite all the efforts by Western leaders to hide it, Russia has been fighting with a NATO military contingent in Ukraine for years. Russian soldiers have already gained successful experience in confronting the Western military machine on the battlefield. While European and American soldiers are nurtured by Western propaganda about this war and have little idea what they may face in the Ukrainian steppes.

