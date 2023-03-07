3/7/23 Homo Borg Genesis: Augmentation W/out Consent, Digital Pathogens #GodsArmor - You Are Free TV

3/7/23: Today we discuss nano sensors in the m r n a payload that are remotely programmable to induce illness, new “pandemic” mimicking ailments and mind control. Meanwhile, J 6 expose by Carlson explodes the lying committee narrative- freedom for J 6 political prisoners!!

Here are the links for today’s video:

TRUMP/LAKE 2024:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/report-president-trump-considering-kari-lake-as-potential-2024-running-mate-after-she-dominates-in-cpac-straw-poll-lake-responds/

TRUMP's Quantum Leap Plan 2024:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/right-on-time-a-quantum-leap-in-the-american-standard-of-living-president-trump-announces-agenda-47-video/

ERIC System of Election Fraud Ousted by 3 more states!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/tgps-jim-hoft-on-the-war-room-with-steve-bannon-on-the-breaking-eric-news-florida-missouri-and-west-virginia-are-out-video/

Fake NYT news: Ukraine Proxy group blew up N2 Pipeline:

https://hotair.com/david-strom/2023/03/07/nyt-ukraine-sort-of-maybe-kinda-blew-up-nord-stream-pipelines-n535399

Gerald Celente Interview w/Sy Hersh on N2:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kkte6Y63aZE

John McIntyre defects, says Ukraine war machine run by Nazis and CIA:

https://nationalfile.com/american-fighting-for-ukraine-defects-to-russia-blows-whistle-on-nazism-war-crimes/

WANT TO Support TEXIT?

https://bryanslaton.com/issues/texit_petition/

Follow ZEEE Media:

https://zeeemedia.com/

Todd Calendar- VAX Choice:

https://vaxxchoice.com/

The most recent Todd Calendar video is not available yet, but here is one from Fall "22:

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/10/vaccinated-people-no-longer-human-nasa-langley-research-on-5th-gen-warfare-todd-callender-with-maria-zeee/

Children’d Health Defense, CHD.TV: The Attack on the Food Supply Symposium:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-attack-on-food-symposium/-attack-on-food-symposium-event/?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=a48e5272-f096-480f-8e4a-502dc999ebb9

A Few Resource Links from the Food Supply Symposium:

Zen Honeycutt creating Moms Across America and the Neighborhood Food Network:

https://neighborhoodfoodnetwork.com/

https://www.momsacrossamerica.com/communities-rising

Food and Politic info:

https://organicconsumers.org/

For farms in your zipcode

https://www.localharvest.org/

For local foods - sell/buy:

https://getfarmish.com/

For local foods - sell/buy:

https://farmmatch.com/search

For healthy food info:

http://westonaprice.org/#gsc.tab=0

Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF) - To live and work on organic farms

https://wwoof.net/

Extreme Snow Fall in California, Cloud Seeding with Silver Iodide, The Healthy American:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bJNuirASUcI

