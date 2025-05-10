Friend Who Can | Thomas Mac | Lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This young man has an amazing voice and is very talented. This is also my favorite song written and preformed by him. I pray he will write more songs having to do with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, but I will take this one for now!
I hope everyone enjoys the song and video as much as I did while making it. Jesus is indeed our Friend, If...
WayfaringGal.com
------------
Link to his song at Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DD973NQS/
Thomas Mac YT Channel: @thomasmacmusic
------------
LYRICS:
Written & Sung by Thomas Mac
I can’t take your broken heart
And mend all of the shattered parts
I can’t help you find the strength to stand
But I got a Friend who can
I can’t calm the raging seas
And walk the waves of Galilee
I can’t reach out with a saving hand
But I got a Friend who can
He is Love, He is Hope
He is all that you’re feeling
Inside when the night breaks you down
He is Healing
I can’t offer you a perfect plan
But I got a Friend who can
I can’t make a blind man see
No, I can’t give you all the strength you need
I can’t wash away your sin like sand
But I got a Friend who can
I can’t take a wandering soul
Lost on a broken road
And lead him to the Promised Land
But I got a Friend who can
He is Love, He is Hope
He is all that you’re feeling
Inside when the night breaks you down
He is Healing
I can’t offer you a perfect plan
But I got a Friend who can
He is Love, He is Hope
He is all that you’re feeling
Inside when the night breaks you down
He is Healing
I can’t offer you a perfect plan
But I got a Friend who can
I can’t offer you a second chance
But I got a Friend who can
-------------
John 15:14-15
Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you. (John 15:14)
Henceforth I call you not servants; for the servant knoweth not what his lord doeth: but I have called you friends; for all things that I have heard of my Father I have made known unto you. (John 15:15)