Friend Who Can | Thomas Mac | Lyrics

This young man has an amazing voice and is very talented. This is also my favorite song written and preformed by him. I pray he will write more songs having to do with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, but I will take this one for now!





I hope everyone enjoys the song and video as much as I did while making it. Jesus is indeed our Friend, If...





Link to his song at Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DD973NQS/





Thomas Mac YT Channel: @thomasmacmusic





LYRICS:





Written & Sung by Thomas Mac





I can’t take your broken heart

And mend all of the shattered parts

I can’t help you find the strength to stand

But I got a Friend who can





I can’t calm the raging seas

And walk the waves of Galilee

I can’t reach out with a saving hand

But I got a Friend who can





He is Love, He is Hope

He is all that you’re feeling

Inside when the night breaks you down

He is Healing

I can’t offer you a perfect plan

But I got a Friend who can





I can’t make a blind man see

No, I can’t give you all the strength you need

I can’t wash away your sin like sand

But I got a Friend who can





I can’t take a wandering soul

Lost on a broken road

And lead him to the Promised Land

But I got a Friend who can





He is Love, He is Hope

He is all that you’re feeling

Inside when the night breaks you down

He is Healing





I can’t offer you a perfect plan

But I got a Friend who can





He is Love, He is Hope

He is all that you’re feeling

Inside when the night breaks you down

He is Healing









I can’t offer you a perfect plan

But I got a Friend who can





I can’t offer you a second chance

But I got a Friend who can





John 15:14-15





Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you. (John 15:14)

Henceforth I call you not servants; for the servant knoweth not what his lord doeth: but I have called you friends; for all things that I have heard of my Father I have made known unto you. (John 15:15)















