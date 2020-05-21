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Dolores J. Cahill Phd Talks About the Problems with Lockdowns
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60 views • May 21, 2020
Here is a video clip from Del Bigtree's podcast "The Highwire". He interviews Dolores J. Cahill Phd from Ireland. She gives scientific evidence for not wearing masks and not doing social distancing. She is asking for a list of the scientists that are recommending the lockdowns so we can take legal action against them. And she is seeking legal action against politicians who are ignoring the science that shows the lockdowns are causing more health problems than the virus.
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