Four Unexpected Strategies Satan Uses to Attack Humanity and Cause Chaos - Paul Renfroe
25 views • 10 months ago

Satan, the great deceiver, has rebelled against God, who made us to replace Satan as Earth’s dominators. Despite his distinct strategies, Satan has failed, and his doom is sure. Until then, you must know and discern his strategic efforts. When it comes to understanding the spiritual realm, the rising authority on this subject is Paul Renfroe. As an author, businessman, and minister, his calling is to unveil the Unseen Realm for your full function. Paul explains Satan’s first four strategies in Genesis 1-11 to attack mankind, with jealousy and hatred that has festered for thousands of years. We are living in the End Times, and it is critical we are vigilant so the deceiver doesn't trick us. Learn new discernment tips for these days of calamity.



TAKEAWAYS


Satan’s four strategies to attack man are to corrupt human multiplication, release sin, interbreed with humans, and claim nations


If you are born again, you are a spiritual being with a mission to reach people of every maturity level


Churches leave Christians immature in spirit, and it’s up to us to study and arm ourselves with knowledge


We must arm our children to face the kingdom of darkness and know Satan’s evil strategies, so our children can stand strong in their faith



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

JAM Savage Course No More Perfect Date Night: https://bit.ly/PERFECTCCM

Humanoid Robots video: https://bit.ly/3WS0nAO

Paul’s books: https://bit.ly/3X0DOdb


🔗 CONNECT WITH PAUL RENFROE

Website: https://paradigmlighthouse.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmlighthouse

Podcast: https://bit.ly/4aAw2d7


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Sanus 1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


satanhumanityspiritual warfaredevilend timesgenesisdiscernmenttina griffincounter culture mom showpaul renfroe
