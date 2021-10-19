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"Weed, Addiction, Procrastination! HELP, STEFAN!" Freedomain Call In Show
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33 views • October 19, 2021
Hello Stefan,
My name is [X], I was sexually abused as a kid and also an abuser as a kid and I'm 23, and just now accepting the reality of my past.
To this day I feel like it's something that's been holding me back but i cant exactly identify what it is, I suffer from p*rn addiction as well and I have suffered from it for 3-4 or maybe 5-6 years, I cant exactly say.
Currently am quitting weed but i used to smoke daily. I feel like i repressed so much trauma that it's A: hindering me from moving on, or B:; stopping me from making rational decisions in my life, I have a house that's going into foreclosure and I'm out of work right now. I do have opportunities lined up but I'm perfectly content with sitting around doing nothing, until sh*t hits the fan. I feel like i often force myself into fight or flight reactions to move on with my life., Ex. I would lose my job to see the value of money, which would make me work harder in other ventures.
I feel like I suffer from a false pride whereas how I actually feel about myself no one actually understands, nor agree and often say I'm too harsh on myself. I've been watching your show for a little while off and on, So I've halfheartedly spent 5-6 years trying to figure out who i am. Yet i still don't know. I'M worried that i'm gonna voluntarily ruin my life because logic and practically shows that if i don't make the correct changes within myself that my life will be that of a homeless man Stef.
I don't have any direction in my life even tho i think i kinda know what i want to do. I just feel like my entire life is out of control.
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My name is [X], I was sexually abused as a kid and also an abuser as a kid and I'm 23, and just now accepting the reality of my past.
To this day I feel like it's something that's been holding me back but i cant exactly identify what it is, I suffer from p*rn addiction as well and I have suffered from it for 3-4 or maybe 5-6 years, I cant exactly say.
Currently am quitting weed but i used to smoke daily. I feel like i repressed so much trauma that it's A: hindering me from moving on, or B:; stopping me from making rational decisions in my life, I have a house that's going into foreclosure and I'm out of work right now. I do have opportunities lined up but I'm perfectly content with sitting around doing nothing, until sh*t hits the fan. I feel like i often force myself into fight or flight reactions to move on with my life., Ex. I would lose my job to see the value of money, which would make me work harder in other ventures.
I feel like I suffer from a false pride whereas how I actually feel about myself no one actually understands, nor agree and often say I'm too harsh on myself. I've been watching your show for a little while off and on, So I've halfheartedly spent 5-6 years trying to figure out who i am. Yet i still don't know. I'M worried that i'm gonna voluntarily ruin my life because logic and practically shows that if i don't make the correct changes within myself that my life will be that of a homeless man Stef.
I don't have any direction in my life even tho i think i kinda know what i want to do. I just feel like my entire life is out of control.
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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