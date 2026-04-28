The Intertwined Fate of Energy and Food Security, an interview with Matt Bracken

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No energy = no food. It’s that simple. Fertilizer, farming, transport—all depend on fuel. Disrupt the flow, and famine isn’t far behind. As tensions rise globally, the fragile link between energy and food security is being tested. Are we prepared for the ripple effects?
#FoodSecurity #EnergyCrisis #GlobalHunger #Farming #SupplyChains #Geopolitics #Sustainability
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