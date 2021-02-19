Don't Just Blame The Greenies For The Crisis: 'It's Central Economic Planning, Stupid!'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Americans have clearly lost their way. The same failed ideas are being played out in all the various aspects of our lives. Fortunately, the way back is not complex, but actually very easy. Americans must (once again) discard the disastrous belief in top-down government central planning and one-size-fits-all policies. They produce nothing but suffering. We must rediscover the virtues of individual liberty and voluntary interactions with one another.