BREAKING: JOHN BOLTON FACES PRISON! - Pleads Guilty In New Plea Deal!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of former national security advisor to President Trump John Bolton taking a plea deal and pleading guilty to mishandling classified security documents.





Bolton, an infamous war monger who helped bring the US into a war with Iraq over fake "WMDs" as well as a major proponent of obliterating Iran was called out by President Trump as a "psychopath" over his obsessive support for war. Despite that, President Trump has carried on such neocon attacks.





John Bolton who wrote a 2020 memoir, "The Room Where It Happened" used classified documents which he had catalogued during his stint in the first Trump administration to write his book. However, there seems to be more to the story.





Bolton had previously called for anyone sharing classified information to face the death penalty, including President Trump following his charges over classified information.





Bolton is now to pay a $2.25 million fine and may face as many as 5 years in prison.





One may celebrate a war monger going to prison, but the wars continue with fake "ceasefires" and all. Just today, Iran claimed they would retaliate against US attacks following what appeared to be bombings in Iran. This followed President Trump claiming that Iran had broken the ceasefire. The reality is clear to those paying attention. Considering Israel has been given the "okay" under the fake "ceasefire" to attack Iran if they feel threatened, pretty much any narrative that Israel makes up to perpetuate this warfare will be accepted.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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