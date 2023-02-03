Ukraine - Truth Will Wait with Kathryn Gore

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Christopher goes through a recent clip on some news of corruption tied to Ukraine. Christopher uses video from his wife, Kathryn to provide you and update on the war with Putin and the United States via Ukraine. Listen at this commentary and Christopher dissects the video footage from Kathryn. This is sure to raise your eyebrows.
Real Truth About Zelensky (Ukraine) - Christians Wake Up! - https://www.radiantfire.org/post/real-truth-about-zelensky-ukraine-christians-wake-up
Update - Ukraine's President Zelensky, He's Such A Good Guy! - https://www.radiantfire.org/post/update-ukraine-s-president-zelensky
Vladimir Putin's March 21, 2022 Speech - https://www.radiantfire.org/post/vladimir-putin-s-march-21-2022-speech
Podcast intro and outro from Jeremy Marsan and link to https://jeremymarsan.com/. 476070__jjmarsan__hello-user-bright-cheery-intro-music; Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
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