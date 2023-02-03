Ukraine - Truth Will Wait with Kathryn Gore

Christopher goes through a recent clip on some news of corruption tied to Ukraine. Christopher uses video from his wife, Kathryn to provide you and update on the war with Putin and the United States via Ukraine. Listen at this commentary and Christopher dissects the video footage from Kathryn. This is sure to raise your eyebrows.
Real Truth About Zelensky (Ukraine) - Christians Wake Up! - https://www.radiantfire.org/post/real-truth-about-zelensky-ukraine-christians-wake-up
Update - Ukraine's President Zelensky, He's Such A Good Guy! - https://www.radiantfire.org/post/update-ukraine-s-president-zelensky
Vladimir Putin's March 21, 2022 Speech - https://www.radiantfire.org/post/vladimir-putin-s-march-21-2022-speech
Podcast intro and outro from Jeremy Marsan and link to https://jeremymarsan.com/. 476070__jjmarsan__hello-user-bright-cheery-intro-music; Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
117592__soundmary__aplause-short-burst & 472688__silverillusionist__fire-burst
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.