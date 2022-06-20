Heat Waves and Avoiding Dehydration

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Here I talk about maintaining hydration during high temperatures by drinking water with electrolytes and why this is so important! Avoid heat stress by staying hydrated while avoiding the sun during time of high temps.
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10919961/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17921473/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10198144/
https://www.statista.com/chart/27403/global-heat-waves/
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Global-Drought-Map-unitedcatswordpresscom_fig5_259471158
https://www.lifehack.org/273097/4-homemade-electrolyte-recipes-you-can-make-home
https://katu.com/news/local/doctors-warn-of-heat-stroke-heat-exhaustion-in-extreme-temperatures
https://www.lifehack.org/273097/4-homemade-electrolyte-recipes-you-can-make-home