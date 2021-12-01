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The DOJ is trying to prevent Steve Bannon from making public the documents turned over as part of discovery in his J6 case.
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160 views • December 01, 2021
Bannon has filed a lawsuit to make the documents public.
CNN, ABC and more than a dozen other news outlets have filed briefs in support of Bannon's suit.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10259683/Media-coalition-files-legal-brief-JOINING-Bannons-fight-against-DOJ-protective-order.html
CNN, ABC and more than a dozen other news outlets have filed briefs in support of Bannon's suit.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10259683/Media-coalition-files-legal-brief-JOINING-Bannons-fight-against-DOJ-protective-order.html
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