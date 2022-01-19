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BREAKING NEWS! - ITALY
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
Suzie Etc- Search for Truth
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345 views • January 19, 2022
WORLD NEWS: ITALY: - Thousands attend anti-Green Pass and anti-COVID-vax protest in Rome Italy -
Thousands of demonstrators rallied against new measures introduced by the Italian government, in Piazza San Giovanni in Rome on Saturday.
Mandatory vaccination for those over 50 is being enforced from February 15.
Late last month it was also announced that the ‘Green Pass’ certificate will be required to use public transport and access hotels, restaurant terraces and gyms.
Protesters alleged the new regulations affect their rights as Italian citizens. “They have eliminated many fundamental rights a year ago. And a few days ago even more. We are here (protesting) above all for those over 50 years of age, who from now on will be forced to be vaccinated, " stated ​demonstrator Francesca Cerani.
Those who fail to comply with new regulations will face sanctions such as suspension from employment for workers and fines for those who do not.
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