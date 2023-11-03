Create New Account
A Guttenburg affect video (The Alex Jones lost video)
darceldidit
Published a day ago

This is the full Alex Jones Paul Kossy HAARP video. Alex has been looking for this video for a long time. I think he found parts, but this is the full video.Enjoy.

I you like what I am doing, go to Alex's lullaby, The lullaby that instantly becomes yours  as you put your kids name. It is on this channel. And I have a givesendgo page at http://givesendgo.com/alexslullaby 

politicsscienceamerica

