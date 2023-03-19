https://gettr.com/post/p2btar36e87

3/17/2023 The spokesperson of the CCP’s Foreign Ministry, Wang Wenbin, is so shameless that he claims Xi’s visit to Russia is for the sake of peace. He not only lacks the courage to deny that the CCP sent weapons to support Russia, but also criticizes certain countries for escalating the Russia-Ukraine war by providing armaments. But isn't the CCP doing the same thing? What Miles Guo exposed in early March about the CCP sending its Rocket Forces to Russia to join the war turned out to be a slap in the face to the CCP.

#CCP #Russia #XiJinping #RussiaUkrainewar #PLARocketForce





3/17/2023 中共外交部发言人汪文斌大言不惭，说习死皇访问俄罗斯是为了和平，不仅不敢否认中共输送俄罗斯军火，还指责某些国家在俄乌战争中拱火浇油，这说的不就是中共自己吗？郭先生在3月初关于中共派火箭军进入俄罗斯参战的爆料彻底打脸中共

#中共 #俄罗斯 #习近平 #俄乌战争 #火箭军



