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Episode 4 - How 5G Causes Illness & Virus Outbreaks with Mark Steele
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140 views • February 03, 2021
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KEY POINTS WE COVER:
What's the word on 5G?
The truth and nothing but the truth...5G has never been tested for safety and it's EMF waves are 30 + stronger than 4G.
What are the health effects of a 5G launch and what can we do about it?
Listen in to our interview with Weapons Expert, Mark Steele, while you can!
ABOUT OUR GUEST:
Steele claims that 5G networks are a deadly technology which have killed over 400 people. According to Steele, the 5G telephone network is part of a distributed "Kill Grid" which includes other street-furniture such as lamp-posts. He has repeated claims first disseminated by David Icke, that 5G networks are the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VISIT our Guest at: https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
Save Us Now is the all new Political Movement that will counter the collusion and crony institutions and systems undermining our freedom the rule of law, democracy and the peace of the United Kingdom. Our Emblem is the White and Red poppy. It's in honour of all of those who fight and have fought for our freedom, democracy, rule of law and peace.
SHOW NOTES
5G is not a telecommunication system (first 5 min). They are weapon systems used since the 40s (watch 5G Apocalypse - caused diabetes in humans, radar systems).
5G is end of times prophecy
50Hertz - herpes connection
900MegaHertz - depresses your immune system … is there an image for this where can illustrate (Dr Thomas Cowan) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FO-DCUNm_f8
Flu vaccines have been weaponized over last 10-20 years
What is CRISPR technology and why you need to know.
https://academic.logos.com/covid-19-and-the-mark-of-the-beast/
HIS BIO / Credibility (15-18 min in) Nuclear weapons programs, Operation PaperClip
Mind Lab was purchased by Google - a Mind Control Device
If you use a computer, a Smart Phone or watch TV you need to hear this.
Connection between heavy metals + EMF technology
Covid Deaths falsified - John Hopkins study...
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/11/30/johns-hopkins-study-explodes-covid-death-hoax/
Belief is like an opinion - ‘Physics tell me that this is an illusion … you are a biological structure projecting as an illusion”
Mark’s talk at Trafalgar square
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAgqoFa_kW0
The 300 Committee - Today, through many powerful alliances, the Committee of 300 rules the world and is the driving force behind the criminal agenda to create a “New World Order”, under a “Totalitarian Global Government”.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2015/11/the-committee-of-300-who-are-they/
S.M.A.R.T. - what is it and what does Trump have to do with it?
Sitting back is not the answer. SATAN back. Knowledge is the answer
Isaiah 61 on the significance of the year 2020
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=isaiah%2061&;version=NIV.
Satan wants people to be offended. Offense is the best defense.
* JOIN OUR EXCLUSIVE ACTION TAKERS & CHANGE MAKERS GROUP: https://bit.ly/SSActionTakers
* Diane's website: www.dianekazer.com
* Killer Breasts Book: https://www.dianekazer.com/killer-breasts
* Explant Solution: https://www.overcomingbreastimplantillness.com
* Diane’s Detox Program: www.warriordetox.com
* Carmen Hunter Health - https://carmenhunterhealth.com/
* Health Coaches can follow Carmen here - https://carmen-hunter-health.mn.co/
* Health Coach Mentorship and Mastery Program - https://learn.instituteforfunctionalhealthcoaching.com/hcmm
KEY POINTS WE COVER:
What's the word on 5G?
The truth and nothing but the truth...5G has never been tested for safety and it's EMF waves are 30 + stronger than 4G.
What are the health effects of a 5G launch and what can we do about it?
Listen in to our interview with Weapons Expert, Mark Steele, while you can!
ABOUT OUR GUEST:
Steele claims that 5G networks are a deadly technology which have killed over 400 people. According to Steele, the 5G telephone network is part of a distributed "Kill Grid" which includes other street-furniture such as lamp-posts. He has repeated claims first disseminated by David Icke, that 5G networks are the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic.
VISIT our Guest at: https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
Save Us Now is the all new Political Movement that will counter the collusion and crony institutions and systems undermining our freedom the rule of law, democracy and the peace of the United Kingdom. Our Emblem is the White and Red poppy. It's in honour of all of those who fight and have fought for our freedom, democracy, rule of law and peace.
SHOW NOTES
5G is not a telecommunication system (first 5 min). They are weapon systems used since the 40s (watch 5G Apocalypse - caused diabetes in humans, radar systems).
5G is end of times prophecy
50Hertz - herpes connection
900MegaHertz - depresses your immune system … is there an image for this where can illustrate (Dr Thomas Cowan) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FO-DCUNm_f8
Flu vaccines have been weaponized over last 10-20 years
What is CRISPR technology and why you need to know.
https://academic.logos.com/covid-19-and-the-mark-of-the-beast/
HIS BIO / Credibility (15-18 min in) Nuclear weapons programs, Operation PaperClip
Mind Lab was purchased by Google - a Mind Control Device
If you use a computer, a Smart Phone or watch TV you need to hear this.
Connection between heavy metals + EMF technology
Covid Deaths falsified - John Hopkins study...
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/11/30/johns-hopkins-study-explodes-covid-death-hoax/
Belief is like an opinion - ‘Physics tell me that this is an illusion … you are a biological structure projecting as an illusion”
Mark’s talk at Trafalgar square
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAgqoFa_kW0
The 300 Committee - Today, through many powerful alliances, the Committee of 300 rules the world and is the driving force behind the criminal agenda to create a “New World Order”, under a “Totalitarian Global Government”.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2015/11/the-committee-of-300-who-are-they/
S.M.A.R.T. - what is it and what does Trump have to do with it?
Sitting back is not the answer. SATAN back. Knowledge is the answer
Isaiah 61 on the significance of the year 2020
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=isaiah%2061&;version=NIV.
Satan wants people to be offended. Offense is the best defense.
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