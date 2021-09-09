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White Supremacists Attack Black Politician in Gorilla Mask -- CNN, NY Times Fail to Report
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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20 views • September 09, 2021
Republican gubenatorial candidate for the state of California in the Gavin Newsom recall, #LarryElder was attacked by white supremacists wearing a racist gorilla mask.
Interestingly enough the left-wing media, CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times failed to make the public aware of this. Do you not think that if she was on the other foot, and a Democratic candidate had been attacked and attempted to be egged by a white person wearing a gorilla mask, that it wouldn't have been the lead story for days and evidence of how systemically racist our nation is.
#mediacriticism #recallnewsom

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cnnracismnew york timeshypocrisygavin newsomsystemic racismjoy reidwhite supremacydon lemonlarry elderblack lives mattermedia criticismrecall gavin newsom
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