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White Supremacists Attack Black Politician in Gorilla Mask -- CNN, NY Times Fail to Report
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20 views • September 09, 2021
Republican gubenatorial candidate for the state of California in the Gavin Newsom recall, #LarryElder was attacked by white supremacists wearing a racist gorilla mask.
Interestingly enough the left-wing media, CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times failed to make the public aware of this. Do you not think that if she was on the other foot, and a Democratic candidate had been attacked and attempted to be egged by a white person wearing a gorilla mask, that it wouldn't have been the lead story for days and evidence of how systemically racist our nation is.
#mediacriticism #recallnewsom
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Interestingly enough the left-wing media, CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times failed to make the public aware of this. Do you not think that if she was on the other foot, and a Democratic candidate had been attacked and attempted to be egged by a white person wearing a gorilla mask, that it wouldn't have been the lead story for days and evidence of how systemically racist our nation is.
#mediacriticism #recallnewsom
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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