5 Heavenly Harbingers Preceding The Great Day of the Lord! By Fr. Chris Alar!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
June 29, 2023
The Five Signs of the Divine Manifestation of Jesus, based on scripture.
Welcome brothers and sisters,
We would like to share a powerful teaching by Father Chris Alar. In this teaching he clarifies The 5 Signs required to take place before the Second Coming of Jesus. Father Chris explains from a Catholic perspective what scripture says about the Second Coming of Jesus or as it is known in Greek The Perusia, which means the Divine Manifestation of Jesus.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhO2vid3MEo
