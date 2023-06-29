5 Heavenly Harbingers Preceding The Great Day of the Lord! By Fr. Chris Alar!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





The Five Signs of the Divine Manifestation of Jesus, based on scripture.





Welcome brothers and sisters,





We would like to share a powerful teaching by Father Chris Alar. In this teaching he clarifies The 5 Signs required to take place before the Second Coming of Jesus. Father Chris explains from a Catholic perspective what scripture says about the Second Coming of Jesus or as it is known in Greek The Perusia, which means the Divine Manifestation of Jesus.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhO2vid3MEo