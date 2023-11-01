Devastating airstrike on refugee camp leaves hundreds injured

A second Israeli airstrike on the Jabalya refugee camp has created near apocalyptic scenes as dozens of people were killed, and hundreds more injured. While the Israel Defense Force has said they were successful in their mission to kill a top Hamas commander, the strike has left an appalling human cost. Doctors at nearby hospitals have said that hundreds, if not more, have been affected, and that medical supplies are dwindling fast. Unverified footage of the aftermath on social media appear to show children being operated on in hospital corridors, and without anesthetic. Somewhat more verified footage shows the smoking crater that was once home to 120,000 people.

The strike completely destroyed several apartment buildings in the Gaza City camp, leaving rescuers frantically pulling survivors from the debris. Israel stated that the strike was targeting the Hamas Central Jabalya Battalion, which they claimed had taken over civilian buildings in the area and set up a command center, connected to underground tunnels. According to IDF, a significant number of Hamas militants, including commander Ibrahim Biari, were among the casualties. However, the international condemnation of the attack, whether targeted at Hamas or not, has been almost universal, even amongst Israel’s allies.

