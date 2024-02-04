Rejecting Globalism: A Return to Coherence and our True Nature

Max interviews Enna Reittort, author, anthropologist, regenerative farmer and musician in an out of the box discussion about the state of the world and solutions for humanity returning to wholeness and coherence. Max and Enna cover globalism, the lost wisdom of indigenous cultures, nature and our relationship to Earth, religion, embodiment of our subtle selves and the condition of our minds.
website: ennareittort.info
Substack: enna.substack.com
Books for purchase straight from the publisher:
https://store.bookbaby.com/book/krivda-the-godtrix-against-the-matrix1 - paperback
https://store.bookbaby.com/book/krivda-the-godtrix-against-the-matrix - ebook
https://store.bookbaby.com/book/broody-blue - print and ebook
or Amazon and all the other platforms.
