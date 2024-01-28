Create New Account
No one cares about her Her only wish was to sleep in a warm bed for once
channel image
High Hopes
3025 Subscribers
40 views
Published 18 hours ago

Pitiful Animal


Jan 28, 2024


Could you lament fate for a long time?

The unfortunate animal on the street looked forward to sleeping in their warm beds.

We always said we were unable to get anything or afford something

But when I looked at this dog, I felt that our lives were still luckier than this poor creature

I saw a thick-haired dog, I needed to save her

I had no experience, money was also hard but I would do anything just to save her!

A bump so big that even when he stood, he almost fell to the ground

The dog could barely move with his paws

The dog had a very aggressive tumor and we were likely unable to remove it.

She had never felt cared for! No one cared about her!

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C63eN8-k2jM

Keywords
tumordogrescuepitiful animal

