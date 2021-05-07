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How To Change Society, Reduce Population and Make a Fortune by Kill and Billinda Gates
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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62 views • May 07, 2021
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--------------------------------

Intro video: I like Bill Gates spoof: https://twitter.com/EdwinVcity/status/1390327015820206090

"How to change society", by a person that chooses to identify as 'philanthropist' - Wake Up From COVID: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1390118617530789899

4 Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Is Betting On: https://www.fool.com/investing/2020/09/24/4-coronavirus-vaccine-stocks-the-bill-melinda-gate

Pfizer Corporate Rap Sheet: https://www.mp-22.com/vax

Biden: Getting vaccinated a matter of 'life and death': https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy10/status/1389809669426794496

Jimmy Kimmel - A message for people who don’t want the COVID vaccine "Brought to you by people who are smarter than we are.": https://twitter.com/HighImpactFlix/status/1390110616761872384

The US has little moral authority anymore on issues of free speech & a free press. Our media, who cheers for deplatforming & calls for censorship, has absolutely NO moral authority on these matters. BBC Interviews President of Azerbaijan: https://twitter.com/brucefenton/status/1390279745783357450

New York Times: A third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will “likely” be needed within a year of vaccination, followed by annual vaccinations, Pfizer’s chief executive said Thursday: https://twitter.com/nytimes/status/1382886475059052555

U.S. FDA set to authorize Pfizer COVID-19 shot for ages 12-15 early next week - NYT: https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/fda-set-authorize-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-adolescents-early-next-week-2021-05-03/

Canada will align policy on 'vaccine passports' with international allies: Trudeau: https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/canada-will-align-policy-on-vaccine-passports-with-international-allies-trudeau-1.5413894

Man-U Protester dragged behind a police van and punched repeatedly by officers: https://twitter.com/TJ0056/status/1389662583129616396

Bitcoin is coming to hundreds of U.S. banks this year, says crypto custody firm NYDIG Until now, bitcoin adopters have relied on apps from a new generation of fintech players like Robinhood, PayPal and Square, or Coinbase.
Cryptocurrency is like Tinkerbell's light - its power source is based solely on enough children believing in it. And unfortunately what is real is that its growth could single-handedly push global temperatures above the tipping point of 2°C - Bill Maher: https://twitter.com/billmaher/status/1388360539772887043

@billmaher in May of '13 referring to #Bitcoin as "nothing.": https://twitter.com/cryptograffiti/status/1388537061158776833

Crypto.com to use CipherTrace tool to comply with FATF's travel rule: https://cointelegraph.com/news/crypto-com-to-use-ciphertrace-tool-to-comply-with-fatf-s-travel-rule
Keywords
freedomlibertycovid19
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