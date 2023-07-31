Why I Teach Qigong - Francesco Garri Garripoli

Join Francesco Garri Garripoli in this series of insights from his forthcoming third book "Qi Effect.” Learn more at https://CommunityAwake.com about Qigong and meditation online Courses and the Wuji Mountain Sanctuary being built in Asheville, NC where Francesco transmits the Wuji Mountain Musings. Each episode explores topics of self-healing, Qigong, Meditation, Yoga, and personal transformation in a joyful and Heart resonant way. In this video Francesco shares what motivates him to teach Qigong around the world... Learn more about Francesco’s online and live Courses at: https://www.communityawake.com/lp-courses/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.