The Unjected Show #24 | Parallel Systems with Christina Werner from PublicSq.
Published Saturday

PublicSq. is a marketplace of freedom-loving businesses that aren't aligned with the woke agenda, with everything from food and clothing to local restaurant recommendations. Christina Werner is the Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and she joins us tonight to discuss what it means to build a parallel economy outside of the dying system.

