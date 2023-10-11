Missed It By That Much Episode #15
What’s crackin’, fam? This time, I'm on about the infamous 27 Club. Is it a real phenomenon? And have you heard of McKinsey, who some say is the most evil company in the world? Also, I have been hearing a lot lately about how what we’re calling aliens these days were called demons biblically. I can’t think of a better time to revisit Orwell’s Animal Farm… I mean seriously. I am on about 9/11 and trafficking and climate change too. And all that before we explain the secrets of the universe! Let’s get it!
Peace and good fortune to you all!
