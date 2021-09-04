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Hitachino Nest Beer White Ale 4.0/5
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0 view • September 04, 2021
A really interesting and well crafted brew. Hitachino Nest Beer White Ale (also listed as as Wit) is a Japanese take on a classic Belgian white. She runs 5.5 for the ABV,13 for the IBUs and she is listed as a 2 for the SRM. Brewed with orange peel, orange juice, coriander and nutmeg this is a trip for the tongue to take. An easy drinker with a great flavor profile she is pleasantly perfumed on the nose. The initial hit is light and dry with the orange and coriander. Fast thru the middle but still no nutmeg and altho she's listed as a belgian she doesn't have that over powering fruitcakey taste. Clean and dry on the back end. This is a very tasty well made brew. This is an easy drinker and good solid choice for summer quaffing.
Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal!
E.
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Thanks for coming by and popping a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I
Be the Big 3 my friends
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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