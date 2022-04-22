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Biden greeted with 'Let's Go Brandon' chants at Seattle college
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360 views • April 22, 2022
AMERICAN NEWS | Apr 22, 2022 3:21 PM EST
postmillennial.com
Excerpt:
"As President Biden arrived in Washington state on Friday, he was greeted with chants of "Let's go Brandon." As the motorcade made its way to Green River College near Seattle, protestors lined the street waving Trump signs and cheering "Let's go Brandon" at the President."
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-biden-greeted-with-lets-go-brandon-chants-at-seattle-college
postmillennial.com
Excerpt:
"As President Biden arrived in Washington state on Friday, he was greeted with chants of "Let's go Brandon." As the motorcade made its way to Green River College near Seattle, protestors lined the street waving Trump signs and cheering "Let's go Brandon" at the President."
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-biden-greeted-with-lets-go-brandon-chants-at-seattle-college
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