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How To Make Vaccine Passports Obsolete
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102 views • January 11, 2022
This is easy enough and will absolutely work.
This is how you encourage businesses to not comply.
Donate to ProjectStandTogether, or help us get businesses to not comply by telling them about our directory.
Enough is enough. Stop complaining and let’s put in the work to end this now.
https://www.projectstandtogether.com/
@ari.hasanaj on IG
This is how you encourage businesses to not comply.
Donate to ProjectStandTogether, or help us get businesses to not comply by telling them about our directory.
Enough is enough. Stop complaining and let’s put in the work to end this now.
https://www.projectstandtogether.com/
@ari.hasanaj on IG
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