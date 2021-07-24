Police Forcibly Dispersed the Crowds Who Were Waiting To Confirm the Lives of Their Families

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In the early morning of July 23, 2021，Zhengzhou police forcibly dispersed the crowds who were anxiously waiting for the results of their family members that were trapped in the submerged cars in the tunnel.