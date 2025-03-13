Viruses and Evolution: Do Either Exist? Webinar from March 12th, 2025

Topics covered in today's webinar:

-New Biology Clinic Connection Sessions: Speak directly with one of our Care Team members, who will walk through our New Biology Clinic options in order to help you decide which solution best fits your needs.

Our goal is to listen, learn and advise on how the clinic can best support you and your loved ones on your healing journey.

*Please note: This is not a health consultation. Our Customer Support Team is unable to provide health advice. This Connection Session is to help answer questions about our clinic, membership options and the New Biology philosophy of wellbeing.

Sign up for a free connection session: https://calendly.com/new-biology-clinic-care-team

-Tom reviewed a substack article by Mees Baaijen- which can be found here: https://thepredatorsversusthepeople.substack.com/p/virus-or-no-virus-germs-or-terrain

-Hantavirus

-Quick Measles update & discussed Stefan Lanka's Measles court case

-Darwinian and Neo-Darwinian evolution

-Questions submitted to us from our community- topics included DNA, GMOs, and cryo-electron microscopy