Did Jeffrey Epstein's 'Little Black Book' Get Tucker Carlson Fired From Fox News?
Global Agenda
With the latest revelations that Jeffrey Epstein's appointment calendar showed that he met with Global Elites after he was convicted of Pedophilia and Tucker Carlson's recent dismissal from Fox News, this video looks at the very possibility that Rupert Murdoch dismissed Tucker Carlson because of these latest revelations and tucker Carlson was flying too close over the target and that Target was Rupert Murdoch - himself.

