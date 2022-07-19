Breaking Down The Study Of Bones And Skeletons With Jay Villemarrete #shorts

It’s fascinating to consider the fact that all animals share the similarity of having a skeletal system of one sort or another.

Having this commonality unites us all in a way, which piques the interest of people like Jay Villemarette.

Mr. Villemarette is the founder of Skulls Unlimited. He has been captivated by skulls since an early age, and this fueled his desire to start Skulls Unlimited, which eventually gave way to the founding of The Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City, OK.



Tune in now to hear Jay discuss:

1) How and why he had a replica of his own skull made.

2) Where Skulls Unlimited gets their skeletons from.

3) What the process of removing the soft tissue from bones looks like.



To learn more about Jay and his work with skulls, visit www.skullsunlimited.com and www.skeletonmuseum.com.





Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/38oMlMr

