6.4.26: Is the Ohio legislature about to strengthen elections or crush them?

The Ohio General Assembly is voting on concurrent resolutions to enshrine voter ID into the Ohio constitution--but it may do more harm than good. We will talk about it with Marcell Strbich, and later with Jack Windsor. Also, Dr. Everett Piper weighs in on the latest developments--or lack thereof--in the war with Iran and Israel's "peace" deal with Lebanon. All those great conversations and a plethora of breaking news to discuss. Buckle up!



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