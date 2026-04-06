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6.4.26: Is the Ohio legislature about to strengthen elections or crush them?
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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The Ohio General Assembly is voting on concurrent resolutions to enshrine voter ID into the Ohio constitution--but it may do more harm than good. We will talk about it with Marcell Strbich, and later with Jack Windsor. Also, Dr. Everett Piper weighs in on the latest developments--or lack thereof--in the war with Iran and Israel's "peace" deal with Lebanon. All those great conversations and a plethora of breaking news to discuss. Buckle up!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy