Legibus Confirmo Libertas (Sampler)

List of sources as they appear in the video:
FDA urges consumers not to use certain hand sanitizer products:
fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-consumers-should-not-use
Recalls and safety alerts – Public advisory — Graphene face masks:
recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/graphene-face-masks
Bacterial Pneumonia Caused Most Deaths in 1918 Influenza Pandemic:
nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic
Use of COVID-19 Vaccines in the United States — Interim Clinical Considerations:
cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html#Appendix-C
Georgia Guidestones:
web.archive.org/web/20221208155928/geoengineeringwatch.org/georgia-guidestones
Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion Ultimate Collection:
archive.org/details/October1940PledgeToJewsOfNewWorldOrder/AmericanJewishCommitteePublicStatement-1920-4
Propaganda Expert Warns of Global Covid Psyop:
web.archive.org/web/20220110120718/citizensjournal.us/propaganda-expert-warns-of-global-covid-psyop/
What It Would Take for the U.S. Dollar to Collapse:
investopedia.com/articles/forex-currencies/091416/what-would-it-take-us-dollar-collapse.asp
Coronavirus Pandemic Triggered 'One of the Greatest Wealth Transfers in History':
commondreams.org/news/2020/06/05/jim-cramer-coronavirus-pandemic-triggered-one-greatest-wealth-transfers-history
US Debt Clock:
usdebtclock.org
Bill Gates — Innovating to Zero!:
ted.com/talks/bill_gates_innovating_to_zero/transcript
Ben Garrison – You Can’t Make Money Off of Healthy People:
grrrgraphics.com/the-cash-cow
Never Offline:
time.com/3326576/never-offline
Biochip Implants — Hi-Tech/Top Secret Projects:
bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia/secret_projects/implants.htm
Rules of Representation in the First Branch of the Legislature:
founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-10-02-0049
Letter from James Madison to Henry Lee:
founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-13-02-0106
James Madison: Autobiography:
founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/99-02-02-2226
James Madison: On Nullification:
founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/99-02-02-3065
Benjamin Shalom Bernanke’s Remarks at the Conference to Honor Milton Friedman:
federalreserve.gov/boarddocs/speeches/2002/20021108/default.htm
Henry Ford’s “The International Jew: The World’s Foremost Problem”:
gutenberg.org/cache/epub/37539/pg37539-images.html
Why Adopt a Constitutional Carry Law?:
gunowners.org/why-adopt-constitutional-carry-law
Bill of Rights:
law.cornell.edu/constitution/billofrights
Germany Must Perish!:
archive.org/details/GermanyMustPerish1941
The American States Assemblies:
tasa.americanstatenationals.org
The Case for Germany:
archive.org/details/caseforgermany0000unse
The Hidden Tyranny — Harold Wallace Rosenthal:
archive.org/details/TheHiddenTyranny-HaroldWallaceRosenthal
George Washington’s Farewell Address:
archive.org/details/washingtonsfarew01wash/page/26
Coming Soon…
Translation: “Chosen by God [Hebrew] for extinction [Latin].”
Rise of the New World Order: The Culling of Man:
archive.org/details/RiseOfTheNewWorldOrderCullingOfMan/page/n9
Thomas Jefferson’s Notes on the State of Virginia [Pages 226-240] [Selections: |289-304| & |305-320|]:
static.lib.virginia.edu/rmds/tj/notes/index.html
The Coronavirus Pandemic Could Be The End Of The Middle Class:
seekingalpha.com/article/4336075-coronavirus-pandemic-be-end-of-middle-class
The Federalist Papers:
gutenberg.org/cache/epub/18/pg18.html
Enjoy!
-@TepbianKord
Legibus Confirmo Libertas (sampler)© 2024 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0
Originally Published: 12-14-2021
Truncated version of Legibus Confirmo Libertas:
brighteon.com/ff01c82a-48aa-4d02-8345-4b93f530181c
Originally Published: 2-12-2019
