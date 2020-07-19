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THE TRUTH ABOUT JANUSZ WALUŚ
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12 views • July 19, 2020
This Sunday we will be chatting about Janusz Waluś with journalist and author Michał Zichlarz who has written the book:
'Zabić Haniego Historia Janusza Walusia'
Michał Zichlarz's interweb:
Webpage: afrykagola.pl
Twitter @ZichAfrykaGola
Dan Roodt of PRAAG will also be a guest on this HUSSAR STREAM.
PRAAG's Interweb:
http://praag.org/
?WHAT IS HUSSAR?
For the short term:
I interview intriguing guests!
Create original commentary on pressing matters.
I focus on culture, history, economics, evolution and much more!
For the long term I hope to build an independent media empire!
Suggestions, requests for content collaboration, sponsors or volunteers get in touch via email at [email protected]
Please consider donating as I want to quit my day job and work full time on HUSSAR!
https://ko-fi.com/radiohussar
#JanuszWaluś
#CliveDerbyLewis
#Polska
#Poland
'Zabić Haniego Historia Janusza Walusia'
Michał Zichlarz's interweb:
Webpage: afrykagola.pl
Twitter @ZichAfrykaGola
Dan Roodt of PRAAG will also be a guest on this HUSSAR STREAM.
PRAAG's Interweb:
http://praag.org/
?WHAT IS HUSSAR?
For the short term:
I interview intriguing guests!
Create original commentary on pressing matters.
I focus on culture, history, economics, evolution and much more!
For the long term I hope to build an independent media empire!
Suggestions, requests for content collaboration, sponsors or volunteers get in touch via email at [email protected]
Please consider donating as I want to quit my day job and work full time on HUSSAR!
https://ko-fi.com/radiohussar
#JanuszWaluś
#CliveDerbyLewis
#Polska
#Poland
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