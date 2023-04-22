Progressive States of Consciousness with Spiritual Work

Apr 11, 2023

In this informative clip, Dr. Hawkins discusses the chart from the April 2002 lecture that explains the different levels of consciousness as one advances with spiritual work, progressing from the level of "Form" to the Enlightened states. With humor and compassion, Dr. Hawkins shows us how we can progress as we let go of the identification with the ego. This lecture is part our streaming video service: www.veritaspub.com/streaming-product-information The chart can be found in Dr. Hawkins' book, "Book of Slides" available through Amazon.