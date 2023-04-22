Progressive States of Consciousness with Spiritual Work
24 views
Veritas Publishing - Dr. David R. Hawkins
Apr 11, 2023In this informative clip, Dr. Hawkins discusses the chart from the April 2002 lecture that explains the different levels of consciousness as one advances with spiritual work, progressing from the level of "Form" to the Enlightened states. With humor and compassion, Dr. Hawkins shows us how we can progress as we let go of the identification with the ego. This lecture is part our streaming video service: www.veritaspub.com/streaming-product-information The chart can be found in Dr. Hawkins' book, "Book of Slides" available through Amazon.
Keywords
lovedr david r hawkinsspiritual workveritas publishingprogressive states of consciousnessenlightened states
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos