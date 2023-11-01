Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades: Footage of an anti-personnel Device being Dropped on an IDF Infantry Force east of Beit Hanoun.

Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades:
Footage of an anti-personnel device being dropped 00:31 on an IDF infantry force east of Beit Hanoun.
I think this may be from yesterday, Oct 31, or day before that. When I first saw this video if memory is right.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.