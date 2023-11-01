Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades: Footage of an anti-personnel Device being Dropped on an IDF Infantry Force east of Beit Hanoun.
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
973 Subscribers
206 views
Published Yesterday

Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades:

Footage of an anti-personnel device being dropped 00:31 on an IDF infantry force east of Beit Hanoun.

I think this may be from yesterday, Oct 31, or day before that. When I first saw this video if memory is right.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket