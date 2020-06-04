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This Bfast for Energy, Focus, Satisfaction!!!
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102 views • June 04, 2020
THIS BREAKFAST FOR ENERGY, FOCUS, SATISFACTION FOR HOURS!!!
If you are like most Americans -- and these days, most HUMANS around the world — you are starting your day with cereal, toast, a bagel, pancakes and possibly one egg.
Here's the trouble with that breakfast: you are likely hungry an hour after breakfast, or grouchy in the am, STARVING by lunchtime (even though you’ve eaten “plenty” and snacked a bit), a snacker or grazer, and there is an excellent chance that you are riding the blood sugar rollercoaster.
The irony is that we think this is a healthy breakfast, that it won't make us fat (it will unless you are a workout junkie)(I can define that in another post), and that it's good for our energy.
Nothing could be further from the TRUTH!!! Which is that a high carb breakfast gives you energy for 20-40 minutes, then a crash. It leaves you with brain fog because your brain has used up that bit of energy and has nothing left. Whereas a high fat, high protein breakfast FEEDS your muscles and your brain!!!
Here's my quick morning bfast SHAKE!
- 1/2 c frozen org cherries or berries (or fresh if in season)
- 8-12 oz coconut water, fermented coconut water, coconut milk
- 2 scoops Arbonne Protein
- 1 T organic almond butter
- 3 pastured egg yolks
- 1 T coconut oil
- 1-2 T ghee
- If using fresh berries, add 1-3 cubes ice
- Blend, enjoy!
WHY THESE INGREDIENTS?
- Cherries/berries have fiber & antioxidants
- Coconut has electrolytes
- Arbonne protein: 20 grams protein, 24 vitamins/minerals/electrolytes, all essential amino acids, GF/SF, certified low glycemic, verified non-GMO, tested for heavy metals and contaminants (see below for purchasing info)
- Almond butter because peanuts are not nuts, they are legumes. And peanuts tend to be high-mold so I avoid.
- Pastured eggs: if you don't know where to buy pastured eggs, contact a local WAPF chapter leader (https://www.westonaprice.org/find-nutrient-dense-foods/) and they can help.
- Coconut oil or MCT: a wonderful fat associated with improved brain function and easing of dementia/Alz symptoms. Start with a tsp for a week, then a 2nd tsp!!! Too much of any fat when you are not used to it can cause gastric distress. We use this: https://amzn.to/2YFgr83
- Ghee: same, start slow. I make my own https://vitalityhealthworks.com/recipe-how-we-make-ghee/ or buy this one: Indian Foods Ghee https://amzn.to/2Mp6gjt
PURCHASE PROTEIN SHAKE MIX HERE
- - Go here: arbonne.com/Pws/SallyOboyle/eventstore2161250/AMUS/product/Chocolate-Protein-Shake-Mix-Powder-2069,1475,272.aspx
- 4 flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Unflavored (Daily Protein Boost), Strawberry (for a short time)
- Questions? Text me at 859-550-3862 or email [email protected]
WHY I NO LONGER USE COLLAGEN: I never saw improvement in my hair, skin, nails. Collagen is NOT the same as protein. It has an incomplete amino acid profile plus you need to double your scoops on most of the products found on Amazon to get the same amt. of protein as Arbonne. No vitamins/minerals, and from the skin of cows (so better be grass-fed and humanely processed).
If you’re looking for a career change or want to break into the health & wellness field and be a part of the solution, send me an email at [email protected]
Remember to Practice forgiveness and to plant seeds of love and hope everywhere everyday. xoxoxo
DISCLAIMER
I’m not a doctor and none of what I present is to be taken as medical advice. It is to share information which you can verify. Also, the Amazon links are affiliate links so I may make a small commission at no cost to you.
If you are like most Americans -- and these days, most HUMANS around the world — you are starting your day with cereal, toast, a bagel, pancakes and possibly one egg.
Here's the trouble with that breakfast: you are likely hungry an hour after breakfast, or grouchy in the am, STARVING by lunchtime (even though you’ve eaten “plenty” and snacked a bit), a snacker or grazer, and there is an excellent chance that you are riding the blood sugar rollercoaster.
The irony is that we think this is a healthy breakfast, that it won't make us fat (it will unless you are a workout junkie)(I can define that in another post), and that it's good for our energy.
Nothing could be further from the TRUTH!!! Which is that a high carb breakfast gives you energy for 20-40 minutes, then a crash. It leaves you with brain fog because your brain has used up that bit of energy and has nothing left. Whereas a high fat, high protein breakfast FEEDS your muscles and your brain!!!
Here's my quick morning bfast SHAKE!
- 1/2 c frozen org cherries or berries (or fresh if in season)
- 8-12 oz coconut water, fermented coconut water, coconut milk
- 2 scoops Arbonne Protein
- 1 T organic almond butter
- 3 pastured egg yolks
- 1 T coconut oil
- 1-2 T ghee
- If using fresh berries, add 1-3 cubes ice
- Blend, enjoy!
WHY THESE INGREDIENTS?
- Cherries/berries have fiber & antioxidants
- Coconut has electrolytes
- Arbonne protein: 20 grams protein, 24 vitamins/minerals/electrolytes, all essential amino acids, GF/SF, certified low glycemic, verified non-GMO, tested for heavy metals and contaminants (see below for purchasing info)
- Almond butter because peanuts are not nuts, they are legumes. And peanuts tend to be high-mold so I avoid.
- Pastured eggs: if you don't know where to buy pastured eggs, contact a local WAPF chapter leader (https://www.westonaprice.org/find-nutrient-dense-foods/) and they can help.
- Coconut oil or MCT: a wonderful fat associated with improved brain function and easing of dementia/Alz symptoms. Start with a tsp for a week, then a 2nd tsp!!! Too much of any fat when you are not used to it can cause gastric distress. We use this: https://amzn.to/2YFgr83
- Ghee: same, start slow. I make my own https://vitalityhealthworks.com/recipe-how-we-make-ghee/ or buy this one: Indian Foods Ghee https://amzn.to/2Mp6gjt
PURCHASE PROTEIN SHAKE MIX HERE
- - Go here: arbonne.com/Pws/SallyOboyle/eventstore2161250/AMUS/product/Chocolate-Protein-Shake-Mix-Powder-2069,1475,272.aspx
- 4 flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Unflavored (Daily Protein Boost), Strawberry (for a short time)
- Questions? Text me at 859-550-3862 or email [email protected]
WHY I NO LONGER USE COLLAGEN: I never saw improvement in my hair, skin, nails. Collagen is NOT the same as protein. It has an incomplete amino acid profile plus you need to double your scoops on most of the products found on Amazon to get the same amt. of protein as Arbonne. No vitamins/minerals, and from the skin of cows (so better be grass-fed and humanely processed).
If you’re looking for a career change or want to break into the health & wellness field and be a part of the solution, send me an email at [email protected]
Remember to Practice forgiveness and to plant seeds of love and hope everywhere everyday. xoxoxo
DISCLAIMER
I’m not a doctor and none of what I present is to be taken as medical advice. It is to share information which you can verify. Also, the Amazon links are affiliate links so I may make a small commission at no cost to you.
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