Reporter cut to shreds by VAXX induced BREAST CANCER

https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1921874033743646858
RPC journalist with cancer will undergo surgery in Paraná
Viviane Mallmann Dareli was diagnosed with breast cancer
Journalist Viviane Mallmann Dareli, presenter of the news program 'Meio-Dia Paraná', on RPC, in Ponta Grossa [PR], revealed live last Thursday [27] that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. "Before I went on vacation, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and I've already started treatment. I'm going to have surgery and radiotherapy," she said.
Published on 2025-03-29, 11:24:23 Edited on 2025-03-29, 11:24:25
https://tnonline.uol.comDOTbr/noticias/parana/jornalista-da-rpc-que-esta-com-cancer-passara-por-cirurgia-no-parana-972892
###
vivimallmann
199w
A vaccinated couple doesn't want war with anyone ❤️ 🍀
vivimallmann
199w
Um casal vacinado não quer guerra com ninguém ❤️🍀
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CReVwtprLHG/
---------------------
